Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.69% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $276,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,461,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,756,000 after acquiring an additional 44,841 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,035,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,218,000 after buying an additional 15,622 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,620,000 after buying an additional 50,088 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 796,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,179,000 after buying an additional 13,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 552,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,916,000 after acquiring an additional 27,186 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $242.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.34. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.50 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.