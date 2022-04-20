Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 181.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,580 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,293,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,478,000 after purchasing an additional 116,892 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,235 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period.

VTIP stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $50.56. 27,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,291,688. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average of $51.56. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $52.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.487 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

