Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Increased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $32,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 67,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,948,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 52,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,027,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,922. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.62 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

