Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $61.56

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $61.56 and last traded at $61.56, with a volume of 3400092 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.02.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $398,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $3,429,000. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 286.9% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 145,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after buying an additional 107,698 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.9% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 71,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% during the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 27,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

