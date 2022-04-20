Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $61.56

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $61.56 and last traded at $61.56, with a volume of 3400092 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.02.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.48.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (VGIT)
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs
- 3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Does PNC Financial Stock Belong in Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.