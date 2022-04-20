VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $46.19

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2022

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITMGet Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.19 and last traded at $46.20, with a volume of 6684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 53.2% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 359.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 46.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

