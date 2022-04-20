VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $46.19

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.19 and last traded at $46.20, with a volume of 6684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 53.2% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 359.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 46.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

