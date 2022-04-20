VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP) Stock Price Down 1.1%

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.88 and last traded at $12.23. Approximately 44,772 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 96,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,323,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 237.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 23,320 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 468.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $832,000.

