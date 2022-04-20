Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 866 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $611,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.90.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $61.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 145.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.95. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $78.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Mercury Systems had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

