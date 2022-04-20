Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,950 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,367,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average of $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

Citizens Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.