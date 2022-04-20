V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in V.F. were worth $47,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in V.F. by 172.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VFC stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.00. The company had a trading volume of 44,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,628. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.86 and a 200 day moving average of $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. William Blair lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.95.

About V.F. (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.