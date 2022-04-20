UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Receives $7.16 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UWMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NYSE:UWMC opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $365.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.96. UWM has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62.

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). UWM had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $605.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.23 million. Research analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

In other news, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of UWM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $30,251.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Melinda Wilner sold 7,135 shares of UWM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $33,962.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,867 shares of company stock valued at $94,708.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in UWM in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in UWM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in UWM in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in UWM in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UWM in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

