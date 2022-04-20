Utrust Trading 5.4% Higher This Week (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Utrust coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000604 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a total market cap of $114.94 million and approximately $9.01 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Utrust has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Utrust

Utrust (UTK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

