USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock Position Raised by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 365.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349,924 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 2.29% of USANA Health Sciences worth $45,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $80.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.40 and its 200-day moving average is $93.67. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.03 and a 52-week high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.00 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 28.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USNA. TheStreet lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, USANA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

In related news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total transaction of $297,038.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $27,961.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,653 shares of company stock worth $600,825. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

