Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) fell 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.85. 574,117 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 13,167,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.
Several research firms have weighed in on UEC. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $7.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 2.07.
About Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.
