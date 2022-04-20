Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) fell 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.85. 574,117 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 13,167,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on UEC. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $7.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,131,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,796,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,744 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,362,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,089 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,521,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,545,000 after acquiring an additional 611,156 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,693,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,723,000 after acquiring an additional 129,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

