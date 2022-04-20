UpToken (UP) Hits Market Cap of $172,061.11

UpToken (UP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 20th. In the last seven days, UpToken has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One UpToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UpToken has a total market cap of $172,061.11 and approximately $28.00 worth of UpToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UpToken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00033878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00103426 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

UpToken Coin Profile

UP is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2017. UpToken’s total supply is 184,638,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,540,250 coins. The official website for UpToken is uptoken.org . UpToken’s official Twitter account is @UpToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UpToken is /r/UpToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinme is a company that provides digital financial services. It will use the Ethereum blockchain to empower their cryptocurrency ATMs making them accessible in the throughout the world. Coinme also has features like a digital wallet and an exchange. The UpToken will benefit the token holders with a 30% discount on ATM transaction fees, a reward program that will return 1% of an individual's total ATM transaction (cashback), and voting rights within the platform. “

UpToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UpToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UpToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UpToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UpToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UpToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.