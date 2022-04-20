Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Down 7.5%

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) were down 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $80.76 and last traded at $80.98. Approximately 47,973 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,758,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPST shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.21.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43 and a beta of -0.58.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.01 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,442,286.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $648,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 186,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,124,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 249,374 shares of company stock worth $27,588,764. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth $510,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

