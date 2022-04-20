UnMarshal (MARSH) Trading Up 31.3% Over Last Week

UnMarshal (MARSH) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. In the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded 31.3% higher against the US dollar. UnMarshal has a market cap of $3.00 million and $2.88 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnMarshal coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00045881 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,043.46 or 0.07363203 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00039051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,178.42 or 0.99625066 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

