Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) CEO David Jukes Sells 50,000 Shares

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Jukes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $1,601,500.00.

NYSE:UNVR traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.02. The stock had a trading volume of 583,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,146. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Univar Solutions’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Univar Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 1,239.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

