United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.45 Billion

Equities analysts expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) to post $2.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.39 billion. United Rentals posted sales of $2.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year sales of $10.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.85 billion to $11.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.32 billion to $12.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.04 EPS.

URI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.54.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in United Rentals by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,058 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $238,172,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11,331.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 394,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,407,000 after purchasing an additional 390,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

URI traded up $11.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $351.48. 606,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,174. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $330.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $285.59 and a 1-year high of $414.99.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

