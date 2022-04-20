Uniswap Price Up 2.3% This Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $6.59 billion and approximately $192.03 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap coin can now be purchased for about $9.55 or 0.00022997 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Peony (PNY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Uniswap Coin Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,496,925 coins. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

