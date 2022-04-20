Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.55 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.50. Union Pacific reported earnings of $2.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year earnings of $11.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $11.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.22 to $13.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.50.

UNP stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,004. The company has a market cap of $156.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.63 and its 200-day moving average is $245.29.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

