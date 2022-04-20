UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UDR. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 71.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.04.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.76. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 316.67%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

