UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UCBJY. Citigroup lowered shares of UCB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised UCB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded UCB from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of UCB stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.42. The stock had a trading volume of 15,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,209. UCB has a 12 month low of $44.41 and a 12 month high of $63.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.00 and its 200 day moving average is $55.68.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

