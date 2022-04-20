Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.71

Shares of Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.71 and last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Ube Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)
