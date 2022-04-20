Typhoon Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $913.00 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. In the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $204,565.09 and approximately $913.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00045965 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,113.26 or 0.07452670 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00040940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,766.19 or 0.99981961 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,146,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars.

