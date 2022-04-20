Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.93. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 315,636 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on TKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from 19.30 to 22.10 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.10.

The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.67.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $947.78 million for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,285 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 40,349 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 41.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 78,031 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 23,021 shares during the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

