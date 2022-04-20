TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Trading Up 14.7%

Shares of TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Rating) rose 14.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 111,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 74,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.42 million and a PE ratio of 26.43.

TriStar Gold Company Profile (CVE:TSG)

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on six contiguous claims located in ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

