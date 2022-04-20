TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Trading Down 5.6%

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 5,004 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 74,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.37 million and a PE ratio of 24.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18.

TriStar Gold Company Profile (CVE:TSG)

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on six contiguous claims located in ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

