TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Trading Down 5.6%

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 5,004 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 74,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.37 million and a PE ratio of 24.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18.
TriStar Gold Company Profile (CVE:TSG)
Recommended Stories
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Receive News & Ratings for TriStar Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriStar Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.