Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Short Interest Update

Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the March 15th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGNOF opened at $190.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.00 and its 200-day moving average is $190.00. Trigano has a twelve month low of $190.00 and a twelve month high of $215.50.

Trigano SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells leisure vehicles and trailers for individuals and professionals in Europe. The company operates through Leisure Vehicles and Leisure Equipment segments. It offers leisure vehicles, including caravans, motorhomes, and mobile homes; camping and garden equipment; tents; and baggage and utility trailers, as well as accessories for leisure vehicles.

