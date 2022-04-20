Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Shares Up 4.4%

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) shot up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.29 and last traded at $10.16. 4,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 336,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.
A number of research firms have commented on TCDA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tricida in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.10.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCDA. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,324,000. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tricida in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,054,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in shares of Tricida in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,032,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tricida in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,922,000. Finally, Stonehill Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tricida by 540.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 916,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 773,895 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA)
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
