Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Short Interest Update

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the March 15th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 826,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Travel + Leisure stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.60. The stock had a trading volume of 27,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,624. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.75. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.58.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $128,056.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 23.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,240,000 after purchasing an additional 68,408 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 5.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 25.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 115.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

