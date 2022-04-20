TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) will post $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. TransUnion reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.46.

TRU traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.97. 60,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,723. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $83.47 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark bought 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 15.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 32.9% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 15.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

