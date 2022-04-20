TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.19

Shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.19 and traded as high as $5.04. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 2,487,925 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on TransGlobe Energy from GBX 365 ($4.75) to GBX 375 ($4.88) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21.

TransGlobe Energy ( NASDAQ:TGA Get Rating ) (TSE:TGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $93.43 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. This is a boost from TransGlobe Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 151,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in TransGlobe Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,343,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after buying an additional 62,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

