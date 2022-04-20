Tower Resources (CVE:TWR) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Tower Resources Ltd. (CVE:TWR – Get Rating) fell 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 50,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 465,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$35.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.00.

Get Tower Resources alerts:

Tower Resources Company Profile (CVE:TWR)

Tower Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its properties include the Rabbit North project that comprises 34 mineral tenures covering an area of 16,400 hectares located in the Kamloops mining division of British Columbia; the Nechako gold project, which include 10 mineral tenures totaling 2,975 hectares in the Nechako Plateau Region of central British Columbia; the Belle copper-gold porphyry project consisting of seven claims totaling 1691 hectares located in the Toodoggone district; and the More Creek project comprising 5 mineral tenures totaling 6,430 hectares situated in the Golden Triangle District of northwest British Columbia.

Further Reading

