Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Trading Down 2.6%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Rating) dropped 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 39,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 29,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Touchstone Exploration from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

