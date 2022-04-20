TotemFi Price Reaches $0.0783 (TOTM)

TotemFi (TOTM) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One TotemFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0783 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TotemFi has traded down 9% against the US dollar. TotemFi has a market cap of $478,810.60 and approximately $13,106.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00046052 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,082.17 or 0.07446879 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00038109 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,507.55 or 1.00286988 BTC.

TotemFi Coin Profile

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

TotemFi Coin Trading

