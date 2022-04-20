Torray LLC Makes New $257,000 Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Torray LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,543,000 after acquiring an additional 170,679 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 32,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 21,165 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,794,000. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after buying an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 773.9% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 329,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,421,000 after buying an additional 291,988 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $98.35. 23,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,320. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.42. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $97.88 and a twelve month high of $108.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

