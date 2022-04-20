TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 8,311 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 218,496 shares.The stock last traded at $9.43 and had previously closed at $10.11.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRMD shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of TORM in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $701.85 million, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of -310.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. TORM had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. Research analysts predict that TORM plc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TORM by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. increased its stake in TORM by 5.6% in the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 295,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 15,609 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TORM by 220,324.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 182,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 182,869 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in TORM by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in TORM by 112.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 25,842 shares in the last quarter.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

