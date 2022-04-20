Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Sets New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 32 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.42), with a volume of 255911 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.90 ($0.39).

Specifically, insider Katrina Nurse purchased 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £20,100 ($26,151.44). Also, insider Richard Amos purchased 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £108,000 ($140,515.22).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 26.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 23.69. The company has a market capitalization of £46.91 million and a P/E ratio of -10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

