Throne (THN) Trading Down 21.7% Over Last Week

Throne (THN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Throne has a market capitalization of $20.21 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Throne has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. One Throne coin can currently be purchased for $0.0517 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Throne Coin Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

