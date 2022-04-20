Theta Fuel One Day Trading Volume Hits $24.64 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $886.44 million and $24.64 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.62 or 0.00189560 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00040367 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.89 or 0.00392741 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00045770 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00010443 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000522 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.