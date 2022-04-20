TheStreet Downgrades Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) to C

Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:IOR opened at $12.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.22. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $16.99.

Get Income Opportunity Realty Investors alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.