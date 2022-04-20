The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Lessened by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,009 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.4% of Parthenon LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15,362.6% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,401,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,759 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $258,013,000 after buying an additional 1,441,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after buying an additional 1,247,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $6.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,311,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,588,853. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $126.82 and a 12 month high of $189.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $228.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.01, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.18.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.04.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

