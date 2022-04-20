The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Middleby’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.32. Middleby posted earnings of $1.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Middleby will report full year earnings of $9.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.31 to $10.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $11.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Middleby.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.41 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS.

MIDD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Middleby from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.44.

Shares of Middleby stock traded up $3.00 on Tuesday, reaching $152.31. 385,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,438. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.62 and a 200 day moving average of $179.42. Middleby has a 52 week low of $145.31 and a 52 week high of $201.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $168.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,304.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total value of $460,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Middleby by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Middleby by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Middleby (Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Middleby (MIDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.