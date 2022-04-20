The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.66 Billion

Brokerages expect The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.68 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group posted sales of $3.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will report full year sales of $14.88 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $15.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Hartford Financial Services Group.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

Shares of NYSE HIG traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.65. 1,305,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.81. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $59.86 and a 12 month high of $78.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 8,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $638,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,638,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

