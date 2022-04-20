The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clorox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the highest is $1.83 billion. Clorox posted sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clorox will report full year sales of $7.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clorox.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $148.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Clorox by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Clorox by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Clorox by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.17. 26,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,916. Clorox has a 52 week low of $127.02 and a 52 week high of $196.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.72. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

About Clorox (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clorox (CLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.