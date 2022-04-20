The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clorox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.05. Clorox reported earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clorox will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $6.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Clorox from $132.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $148.38.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $146.17. The company had a trading volume of 26,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,916. Clorox has a twelve month low of $127.02 and a twelve month high of $196.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,768,000 after purchasing an additional 327,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,639,000 after acquiring an additional 54,921 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Clorox by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,994,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,317,000 after acquiring an additional 216,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Clorox by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,542,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Clorox by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,407,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,335,000 after acquiring an additional 76,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

