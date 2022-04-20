The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,931 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Boeing by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,579,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,306,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Boeing by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,368,000 after acquiring an additional 405,815 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2,850.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 394,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.20.

Shares of BA traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.05. 133,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,615,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.40. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $167.58 and a twelve month high of $258.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

