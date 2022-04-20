The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Holdings Increased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 118.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,589 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 20.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 96.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 878,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,532,000 after acquiring an additional 432,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.29. The company had a trading volume of 80,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,758,399. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $44.99 and a 1-year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.77.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

