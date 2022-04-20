The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,606 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,093 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $44.99 and a 52-week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.77.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

