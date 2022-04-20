The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Sold by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in AZEK were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 3,690.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZEK shares. Zelman & Associates started coverage on AZEK in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on AZEK from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on AZEK from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AZEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

In related news, insider Sandra Lamartine bought 965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $25,099.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $152,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 32,065 shares of company stock worth $946,833 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

AZEK traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,915. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.83.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

